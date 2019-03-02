New cookbook aims to help cancer patients during treatment and recovery

The side-effects of cancer treatment can be excruciating. While health professionals might recommend eating well to keep strength up, cooking and eating are often the last things cancer patients feel like doing.

A new cookbook aims to help cancer patients get the nutrients they need.

Nutritionist Tamara Green is the co-author of The Living Kitchen: Healing Recipes to Support You Body During Cancer Treatment and Recovery. The cookbook features recipes and tips for cancer patients and those caring for them.

Dealing with side-effects

When she was younger, Green witnessed friends in their twenties being diagnosed with cancer.

"This was a real wake-up call that cancer doesn't necessarily discriminate," Green said.

Green and Living Kitchen co-writer Sarah Grossman delved deep into research to find the best ingredients to eat while going through cancer treatment. They tested recipes on clients undergoing cancer treatment and received feedback on what worked and what didn't.

The cookbook features recipes and tips for cancer patients and those caring for them. (Submitted)

Green says food is important for those going through chemotherapy. It helps mitigate many common side effects like nausea, weight loss or an altered sense of taste.

"It also helps to strengthen the body as it goes through cancer treatment, which is really intense," said Green.

The book offers plans on when and how to prep for meals for those who often lack the energy to cook.

The Living Kitchen includes recipes for a wide variety of dishes including this cinnamon quinoa breakfast bowl. (Daniel Alexander)

For those who feel nauseated, Green recommends dry and easy foods like rosemary crackers and light, healthy muffins, which gently help balance blood sugar. She also recommends recipes with ginger, a well-known nausea reliever.

Many chemotherapy patients find food tastes metallic or like cardboard. To combat this, she suggests using herbs and spices in meals. Many Living Kitchen recipes feature spices and other influences from Indian, Thai and Moroccan cuisines.

Getting the right nutrients

For patients who want to keep weight on, Green suggests having veggie, bone or chicken broths. This is an easy way to get calories, hydration and nutrients. She also recommends smoothies, which can be packed with good fats like almonds or coconut oil, protein powder, micronutrients, minerals and vitamins. They're also easy to sip on.

"We really encourage foods that are going to work for you, not against you," said Green.

Once in remission, it's time to strengthen the body and support the organs that underwent extreme stress during treatment. Green says patients can switch to heartier main dishes as their appetites return.

Listen to the full interview here: