B.C. Interior village determines its next mayor by draw to break a tie vote

A village in B.C.'s East Kootenay region has determined its next mayor with a draw by a judge in order to break a tie between the two candidates who ran for the top job on Oct. 15.

Canal Flats, a community of 800 residents near the B.C.-Alberta border, announced on Monday that as part of the judicial recount at Invermere's provincial courthouse, the judge had pulled out a name from a box and declared Mark Doherty the mayor-elect.

Doherty, a local businessman, and his rival Doug McCutcheon, a Canal Flats city councillor, both won 158 votes in the municipal elections more than a week ago. Both aimed to replace Karl Sterzer, who didn't seek another mayoral term.

Canal Flats's bylaw requires that in case of a tie vote, the village's chief election officer can either launch a judicial recount and have a judge draw a candidate's name from a box or hold a runoff election.

Too expensive to do a runoff election

Chief Election Officer Sylvie Hoobanoff says the mayoral votes had been recounted twice before the judicial recount, and it would be too expensive for the village to hold another mayoral election.

"For a small municipality, that is a huge expense," she said. "And that would mean the council could be sworn in on Nov. 7, but they wouldn't have a mayor."

Doherty, who attended the judicial recount with McCutcheon, says both of them agree.

"We found that the cost was prohibitive for us to run a revote, so we thought this [a draw] would be better and cheaper for the community to do it this way," he said.

The mayor-elect says his next step is to bring the community together.

"We do want to try to bring in more business into Canal Flats. We do want to make more affordable homes for the people in Canal Flats. Those are high on our priority list."

It has been rare in B.C.'s political history to determine the mayor by the luck of the draw.

The last time it happened was in the municipal elections four years ago, when Peachland, B.C., Mayor Cindy Fortin kept her job after a judge drew her name in a similar situation.