251 Canadians among cruise ship passengers quarantined in Japan after coronavirus outbreak

Two hundred and fifty one Canadians are onboard a quarantined cruise ship where there's been a confirmed outbreak of coronavirus off the coast of Japan.

Princess Cruises confirmed the passenger count on the Diamond Princess in an email to CBC News on Tuesday night. None of the Canadian passengers have tested positive for the virus during the first phase of screening, the email says.

So far, 10 people from the ship have tested positive for coronavirus and have been taken ashore to hospital.

Japan took protective measures to prevent the spread of the disease on Tuesday, ordering the quarantine of all 3,700 people on the ship for at least 14 days at Yokohama, near Tokyo. Food, provisions, and other supplies will be brought onboard, the cruise line wrote.

The affected patients include two passengers from Australia, three from Japan, three from Hong Kong, one from the U.S. and one Filipino crew member, according to Princess Cruises.

They were among 273 people tested because they had a cough or fever, which are symptoms of the virus, or had close contact with a man who got off the ship in Hong Kong and was infected.

The path of transmission to each affected person isn't clear, and the others may have gotten the virus when they got off the ship at other port calls in Vietnam, Taiwan, Kagoshima and Okinawa.