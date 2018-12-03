Watch Canadian weightlifter Christine Girard receive her Olympics medals

Watch live today at 11 a.m. ET as Canadian weightlifter Christine Girard officially receives her 2012 Olympic gold medal and 2008 Olympic bronze medal in Ottawa.

It's been a long process for the now-retired Girard — the latest Olympian whose moment of triumph was robbed by cheats.

In April, the International Olympic Committee confirmed Girard will be awarded the London 2012 gold medal in the 63-kilogram weight class. Girard initially won the bronze medal but was elevated to gold after the IOC re-tested more than 1,500 urine samples from the Beijing and London Olympics.

The samples of Kazakhstan's Maiya Maneza and Russia's Svetlana Tsarukaeva, who originally finished 1-2, respectively, in London, both tested positive for banned substances.

Girard, who is from Rouyn-Noranda, Que., but now resides in White Rock, B.C., is Canada's first-ever Olympic champion in weightlifting.

She learned in August 2016 that she would get the bronze medal from the 2008 Games in Beijing when silver medallist Irina Mekrassova of Kazakhstan failed a re-test. Girard had finished fourth in the event.

Girard, 33, told CBC Sports in April that she always had doubts about her competitors.

"[I] had suspicions because some of females had some physical changes that would be really hard to get naturally," said Girard.