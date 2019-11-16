Canadian sailor airlifted to hospital by U.S. Coast Guard after being injured near Seattle
The Canadian vessel was travelling near Seattle, Wa., when a crew member fell and injured his head.
Canadian ship was travelling in U.S. waters at the time of the accident
A Canadian sailor can thank his American counterparts for getting him safely to hospital after he was injured on board a ship near Seattle, Wash., Friday morning.
The U.S. Coast Guard says the man hurt his head during a fall on board the HMCS Nanaimo as it sailed near Whidbey Island in Puget Sound..
A helicopter conducting training exercises nearby lifted the man off the deck in a basket. The Canadian sailor was taken to a medical centre before he was driven to an American hospital to get treatment.
His condition is unknown.