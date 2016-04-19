Canadian ride-hailing service TappCar applies to operate in B.C.

Edmonton-based ride-hailing company TappCar has announced its application to operate in B.C.

Today marks the first day the Passenger Transportation Board is accepting applications for ride-hailing services across the province.

However, unlike Uber and Lyft, which have expressed uncertainty about operating outside of the Lower Mainland and the surrounding region, TappCar already has its sights set on Kelowna and Victoria.

"We're looking at all markets in B.C., you know, where some of the other players are focusing just in Metro Vancouver," said company spokesperson Pascal Ryffel.

"We have to go to areas where there are large populations and a certain amount of density, of course, to make the business viable, and obviously the Metro Vancouver area is a key target for those reasons, but Victoria, and Kelowna, and other areas absolutely will be targeted by TappCar as well."

The app-based company is the third largest ride-hailing service in Canada, with operations in Edmonton, Grande Prairie and Winnipeg.

"We're definitely excited to be looking at opportunities in British Columbia. We're the very first company to put in our application to operate in B.C.," said Ryffel.

The company will make decisions about trying to enter other Interior cities, such as Fort St. John and Kamloops, once they know if they have enough drivers available in those areas, he added.

Class 4 licence requirement

The province says ride-hailing drivers must hold a Class 1, 2, or 4 commercial licence, rather than a standard Class 5 licence held by most drivers.

Both Uber and Lyft have been critical of the provincial government's licensing requirement because of concerns that it will deter drivers who want to sign up to work for them.

TappCar though, has a different outlook on the matter.

"We think that it's absolutely the right thing to do. You know as a company, TappCar has always been very focused on safety of both our passengers and drivers and you know we feel it's a mode of public transportation at the end of the day," Ryffel told Radio West's Josh Pagé.

"Class 4 driver's licences ... help ensure that the passengers are safe if they are driving with a company like TappCar."

The company hopes to be operating as soon as its application is approved, Ryffel said.

"We definitely want to be the first, or one of the first companies to operate in B.C."