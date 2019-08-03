Canadian resident facing death penalty in Iran back in Canada after 11 years

An Iranian-born Canadian resident has returned to Canada after being detained in Iran for 11 years.

Saeed Malekpour, a web programmer from Victoria who had permanent resident status in Canada, was arrested in 2008 and accused of setting up a website that was used to post pornography. Malekpour maintained his innocence and said he was tortured in prison to force a confession to crimes against Islam.

He was sentenced to death in 2010.

On Friday Malekpour's sister, Maryam, who has long advocated for his release, tweeted that he had landed in Canada.

"The nightmare is finally over!" she wrote. "Together we prevailed."

In a written statement, a spokesperson for Global Affairs wrote that "Canada welcomes the news that Saeed Malekpour has been reunited with his family in Canada. We have advocated for Mr. Malekpour's release and are pleased that he is now in Canada."

Global Affairs declined to comment further on the case, citing privacy concerns.

According to a written statement from Amnesty International written prior to his release, Malekpour had travelled to Iran in 2008 to visit his ailing father.

While detained, Malekpour reported that he was blindfolded, handcuffed and beaten in order to force a confession.