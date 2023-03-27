Content
British Columbia

Multidisciplinary artists from Vancouver, Toronto to vie for $50k photography award

Prize organizers have announced a short list including Ken Lum of Vancouver and Sandra Brewster and Chris Curreri, both of Toronto.

The winner will be announced on May 4

Ken Lum is a middle-aged Asian man. The image is a side profile picture of his face as he stares happily up into sunshine while standing in the streets of Vancouver.
Ken Lum, a Vancouver-based artist who works in various mediums including photography and sculpture, has been shortlisted for a $50,000 Canadian art prize. (White Pine Pictures)

Multidisciplinary artists from Vancouver and Toronto are in the running for the $50,000 Scotiabank Photography Award.

Prize organizers have announced a short list including Vancouver's Ken Lum, the creator of the iconic East Van Cross, and Sandra Brewster and Chris Curreri, both of Toronto.

The three finalists each get a $10,000 cash prize. The winner will be announced May 4.

In addition to $50,000, the winner gets a solo exhibition at the 2024 Scotiabank Contact Photography Festival and a book of their work distributed worldwide by art book publisher Steidl.

Watch | Ken Lum is featured on an episode of In the Making, streaming now on CBC Gem:

Scotiabank co-created the prize with Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky in 2010.

Burtynsky, chair of the award jury, says this year's finalists "represent exceptional perspective, innovation and creativity within the photographic medium."

Last year's winner, Jin-me Yoon, will have a solo exhibition at the festival in May.

