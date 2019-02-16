B.C. couple were victims of acid attack in Vietnam, according to friend

A Vancouver area couple has been injured in an acid attack while on vacation in Vietnam, according to a close friend of the pair.

Cecelia Tran said Tram Nguyen, who goes by Tammy, and her boyfriend Nghiem Vo, who goes by Tom, were in Quang Mai, Vietnam just east of Ho Chi Minh City, to visit Vo's family on Feb. 9.

The Surrey, B.C. couple, who are both aged 26, were headed to a Lunar New Year's family gathering when two men attacked the pair. Tran said the men attacked Vo with a knife and threw acid at both of them.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed that Canadian Consular officials are in contact with local authorities in Vietnam, gathering information on a Canadian citizen who was injured there.

"Tammy has burns on her inner thigh, neck, shoulder, hand, leg and some on her face," said Tran in a written message.

"Tom is in intensive care [with] severe burns on his face and body. Stab wounds on both his legs and ankle."

Both are in hospital in Thailand.

"I'm not sure why or who would do this, because they are very nice people, very soft-spoken," said Tran.

Global Affairs hasn't named the Canadian individual who was injured, but Tran said Nguyen is a Canadian citizen and Vo is a permanent resident.

The Global Affairs statement said it would not release further details, citing the privacy laws.