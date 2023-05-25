Ottawa to spend $2.5B on building dozens of new coast guard vessels

The federal government says new money to build dozens of small vessels for the Canadian Coast Guard is part of a renewal of the agency and will help keep Canada's waterways navigable and safe.

On Thursday, in joint announcements in Vancouver and St. John's, Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Ministry of Public Services and Procurement said the federal government would spend $2.5 billion to have companies in Canada build 61 small vessels for the coast guard.

The ministries said the new small vessels, which include small craft, barges and work boats, will allow the coast guard to better operate in shallow coastal waters and inland lakes and rivers where larger ships cannot go.

"This is a critical investment that will help modernize the Canadian Coast Guard's small vessel fleet," said Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Joyce Murray.

"We are making sure the Canadian Coast Guard has the equipment it needs to keep Canadians and Canada's waterways safe, while also creating good-paying jobs across the country."

Murray said the investment will provide the coast guard with dozens of different types of vessels such as inshore science vessels, enforcement boats and search and rescue lifeboats, completing the renewal of its small-vessels fleet.

As part of Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy, smaller shipyards in the country will be able to bid on building the vessels. So far, Canada's shipyards have contributed 16 small vessels, 14 search and rescue lifeboats and two channel survey and sounding vessels to the coast guard.

The National Shipbuilding Strategy is a long-term, multi-billion-dollar program focused on renewing the coast guard and Royal Canadian Navy fleets.