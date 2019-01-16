RCMP say Canadian actress and nephew 'considered missing' from Kamloops since Sunday

Kamloops RCMP are asking for the public's assistance locating a six-year-old boy and his 28-year-old aunt, actress Roseanne Supernault.

RCMP say they received a report on Sunday to check on the well-being of Nikaeo Supernault, who was being looked after by his aunt.

They say the boy and his aunt have not been in contact with the boy's mother since Jan. 13, and the pair is "considered missing."

Police say they believe the boy is with his aunt.

Late Wednesday, Kamloops RCMP told CBC News they had made contact with a person they believed to be Supernault.

They said Nikaeo will be considered missing until he is found and confirmed to be safe by authorities.

Metis/Cree actress Rosanne Supernault in the film Neither Wolf nor Dog that played in select theatres across Canada in 2017. (InYo Entertainment)

Supernault, a Métis/Cree actress, has starred in several TV series, including Blackstone, Strange Empire and The Drive, as well as the independent film, Neither Wolf Nor Dog.

Police describe six-year-old Nikaeo as three feet six inches tall, 45 pounds with light brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a blue jacket, black pants and tan boots.

Supernault is five feet seven inches tall, 190 pounds, dyed blonde hair, brown eyes, wearing a black jacket with white fur on the hood, jeans and black boots.

Kamloops RCMP is asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact them at 1-250-828-3000 or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.