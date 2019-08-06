RCMP looking for Surrey men wanted on Canada-wide warrants

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public's help finding two men wanted on Canada-wide warrants.

Mounties say Meaz Nour-Eldin and Nathan Barthlette are wanted on charges of kidnapping, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, robbery and firearms offences.

Twenty-two-year-old Nour-Eldin is described as a Somalian man six feet one inch tall, weighing approximately 181 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has tattoos on his left hand, left wrist and upper torso.

Police believe he may have fled to other parts of the country, including Quebec or Ontario.

The second man, 21-year-old Barthlette, is described as a Caucasian man, five feet seven inches tall, weighing approximately 121 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair.

Mounties say the charges stem from an ongoing investigation involving an alleged kidnapping.

"This was an isolated and targeted incident and additional suspects have already been charged and remain in custody for this incident," read a statement from the RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.