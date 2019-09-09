Canada-wide warrant issued for offender last seen in Vancouver
Taylin Francis Brent Checkosis, 26, is serving a sentence for charges including murder
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a high-risk federal offender last seen in Vancouver.
Taylin Francis Brent Checkosis, 26, did not return to his halfway house on Sunday, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release.
He was last seen leaving the halfway house Sunday at 2:45 p.m., and said he wasn't coming back.
Chekosis is serving a sentence of more than six years for murder, assault and aggravated assault with a weapon.
He is an Indigenous man and is described as five feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has black-brown hair and brown eyes.
Chekosis was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey athletic pants, a black baseball cap and black shoes. He was also carrying a black backpack.
Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.