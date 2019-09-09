Canada-wide warrant issued for offender last seen in Vancouver

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a high-risk federal offender last seen in Vancouver.

Taylin Francis Brent Checkosis, 26, did not return to his halfway house on Sunday, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release.

He was last seen leaving the halfway house Sunday at 2:45 p.m., and said he wasn't coming back.

Chekosis is serving a sentence of more than six years for murder, assault and aggravated assault with a weapon.

Anyone who sees Chekosis is asked to contact police. (Vancouver Police Department)

He is an Indigenous man and is described as five feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has black-brown hair and brown eyes.

Chekosis was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey athletic pants, a black baseball cap and black shoes. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.