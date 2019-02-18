Police ask for help locating violent B.C. man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police across the country are on the lookout for a violent B.C. parolee who missed curfew at his designated residence in Prince George more than two weeks ago.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Tal Kalum LaRiviere, 31, after he disappeared on Feb. 2. Mounties say they've had no luck tracking him down and are asking the public for help finding him.

According to media reports, LaRiviere received a prison sentence for manslaughter in 2017 for his role in beating a homeless man to death in Vernon, B.C.

LaRiviere is described as a Metis man, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 194 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has connections in Vernon and Grimshaw, Alta., and may be travelling in northern Alberta or B.C.

LaRiviere is believed to be driving a blue 1994 GMC 1500 pickup truck, like the one pictured here. (RCMP)

He's believed to be driving a blue 1994 GMC 1500 pickup truck with the B.C. licence plate MY9880.

Police say that anyone who sees LaRiviere or his truck should call the local RCMP or 911, but should not approach him as he is considered violent. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.