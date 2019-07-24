Violent offender wanted Canada-wide after walking away from Victoria halfway house

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man serving time for aggravated assault after he walked away from a Victoria halfway house Monday.

Jesse Wayne Goodale, 29, from Nanaimo, B.C., had been released to the Salvation Army Community Residential Facility on July 4 after serving a portion of a four-year, 10-month sentence.

Goodale's assault charge stems from an incident in the Harewood neighbourhood of Nanaimo on July 1, 2015, when he struck a man with a machete.

According to a release from Nanaimo RCMP, Goodale has a number of friends and family in the city and is believed to have returned to the area.

He is described as an Indigenous male, five foot 11 inches in height, weighing 220 pounds with short dark hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

Goodale has a number of prominent tattoos, including one on his left hand which spells "WEED" and one on his right hand that says "CROWN." The word "MOB" is tattooed on his right leg and on his chest he has a tattoo that reads "Michelle Hamm Memorial Piece."

Police say he is considered violent and if anyone sees him they are asked to not approach and to call 911.

Anyone with information about Goodale's whereabouts is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.