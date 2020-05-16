Canada's Snowbirds fly over B.C. this weekend

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds continued their cross-country journey Saturday with stops in Alberta and B.C.

Dubbed Operation Inspiration, the jets' mission is to salute Canadians doing their part to fight the spread of COVID-19.

"We've been asked to do what we do best … inspire Canadians. Through Operation Inspiration, we not only want to salute the front-line health care workers, first responders, and essential workers, but also all Canadians doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. We want Canadians to know we're in this with you," said Lieutenant-Colonel Mike French, commanding officer of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

The nine-aircraft squadron flew from Edmonton to the town of Rocky Mountain House Saturday morning.

I hope the <a href="https://twitter.com/CFSnowbirds?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CFSnowbirds</a> know how many thousands of Canadians they are lifting up right now with their <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OpInspiration?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OpInspiration</a>. So many of us have been isolated, laid off, and struggling. But this fly-by today brought tears and cheers to so many of us. Thank you so much! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RedDeer?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RedDeer</a> ♥️🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/sOBbrLf3NE">pic.twitter.com/sOBbrLf3NE</a> —@couwehand

Then, in the early afternoon, the signature red and white jets took off from Alberta flying southwest to Kamloops.

A thank-you from Kamloops. <a href="https://twitter.com/CFSnowbirds?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CFSnowbirds</a> That's really cool 👍 <a href="https://t.co/OeuTdAczEc">pic.twitter.com/OeuTdAczEc</a> —@SheyShi83

Captain Jenn Casey says the team intends to continue the trek west on Sunday with a flyover planned for Vancouver Island, followed by the Vancouver area.

Unfortunately, Casey says those plans could be impeded by a weather system. She says the best way to find out about the Snowbirds' daily routes is to check their Facebook and Twitter accounts, as they're updated every evening and again in the morning before takeoff.

After saluting Canadians doing their part in B.C., the squadron plans to move onto Calgary before heading to their home base in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

The Snowbirds began their current mission with flyovers in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick during the first weekend of May.