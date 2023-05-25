Canadian privacy authorities investigating ChatGPT's use of personal information

Federal and provincial privacy authorities in Canada are pursuing a joint investigation into OpenAI, the company behind artificial intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT, after receiving a complaint about the company's disclosure of personal information.

A statement on Thursday said provincial authorities in Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec have joined the investigation launched by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada in April because the issue affects people across the country.

"Given the broad scope and significant privacy impact of artificial intelligence and its relevance to all Canadians, the four offices have decided to jointly investigate the matter," the statement read.

The complaint that sparked the investigation claimed the company collected, used and disclosed personal information without consent.

The investigation will examine whether OpenAI received "valid and meaningful" information-sharing consent from ChatGPT users based in Canada. It will also look at whether the company used information for unreasonable or illegitimate reasons.

The statement said privacy offices often work together on issues with nationwide implications because privacy laws in all four provinces are "substantially similar" to federal legislation.

CBC News has contacted OpenAI for comment.

OpenAI is a California-based research and development firm co-founded by Elon Musk, and counts Microsoft and billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel among its investors.

ChatGPT is a program designed to generate human-like responses when users type in questions or tasks, from drafting emails to planning vacations.

More to come.