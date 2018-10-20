Canada Post workers may strike next week — Here's how you can still access B.C. government services
The postal service will remain open but customers can expect delays
Postal workers at Canada Post will begin rotating strikes on Monday, which may cause complications for people who receive cheques and other critical documents from the provincial government in the mail.
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers gave strike notice to Canada Post on Wednesday, saying workers will start rotating strikes on Monday if agreements aren't reached with various bargaining units. Jon Hamilton, a spokesperson for Canada Post, told CBC News that no agreements had been reached as of Friday evening, but negotiations between the union and the company would continue through the weekend.
In the event of a strike, the postal service will remain open but customers should expect delays.
The B.C. Ministry of Citizens' Services said in a statement that British Columbians who have questions about how they will be impacted by the labour disruption should directly contact the ministry or agency responsible.
People who may be impacted include those who receive B.C. government-issued assistance cheques, those who need to make payments to the government, people receiving government-issued identification documents, licenses and certificates, and those applying for or receiving student loans in B.C.
Those who receive government funds through direct deposit will not be affected and will continue to receive payments.
Here is a list of contact information you may need to ride out the strike:
For income assistance and disability payments
- Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction
- 1-866-866-0800
- http://ow.ly/zIYe30229mY
For B.C. student loans
- StudentAidBC — Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training
- https://studentaidbc.ca/
To make payments to the province, including ambulance and court fees
- Revenue Services
- https://billing-and-payment.revenueservices.gov.bc.ca
To make Medical Services Plan (MSP) payments
- 1 877 405-4909
- www.gov.bc.ca/paymsp
For provincial services, including B.C. government-issued identification, licences and certificates
- Service BC
- 1-800-663-7867
- https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/organizational-structure/ministries-organizations/ministries/citizens-services/servicebc
For taxes and tax credits
- Ministry of Finance
- http://www.gov.bc.ca/taxes
For driver's licensing, ICBC insurance claims or payments
- Insurance Corporation of British Columbia
- 1-800-663-3051
- https://www.icbc.com/
For renters and landlords
- Residential Tenancy Branch
- 1 800 663-7867
- https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/housing-tenancy/residential-tenancies
For victim impact statement forms
- Ministry of Attorney General
- http://ow.ly/Jasy30224ns
For birth, marriage and death certificates
- Vital Statistics Agency
- 1-800-663-7867
