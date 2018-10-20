Canada Post workers may strike next week — Here's how you can still access B.C. government services

Postal workers at Canada Post will begin rotating strikes on Monday, which may cause complications for people who receive cheques and other critical documents from the provincial government in the mail.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers gave strike notice to Canada Post on Wednesday, saying workers will start rotating strikes on Monday if agreements aren't reached with various bargaining units. Jon Hamilton, a spokesperson for Canada Post, told CBC News that no agreements had been reached as of Friday evening, but negotiations between the union and the company would continue through the weekend.

In the event of a strike, the postal service will remain open but customers should expect delays.

The B.C. Ministry of Citizens' Services said in a statement that British Columbians who have questions about how they will be impacted by the labour disruption should directly contact the ministry or agency responsible.

People who may be impacted include those who receive B.C. government-issued assistance cheques, those who need to make payments to the government, people receiving government-issued identification documents, licenses and certificates, and those applying for or receiving student loans in B.C.

Those who receive government funds through direct deposit will not be affected and will continue to receive payments.

Here is a list of contact information you may need to ride out the strike:

For income assistance and disability payments

Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction

1-866-866-0800

http://ow.ly/zIYe30229mY

For B.C. student loans

StudentAidBC — Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training

https://studentaidbc.ca/

To make payments to the province, including ambulance and court fees

Revenue Services

https://billing-and-payment.revenueservices.gov.bc.ca

To make Medical Services Plan (MSP) payments

1 877 405-4909

www.gov.bc.ca/paymsp

For provincial services, including B.C. government-issued identification, licences and certificates

Service BC

1-800-663-7867

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/organizational-structure/ministries-organizations/ministries/citizens-services/servicebc

For taxes and tax credits

Ministry of Finance

http://www.gov.bc.ca/taxes

For driver's licensing, ICBC insurance claims or payments

Insurance Corporation of British Columbia

1-800-663-3051

https://www.icbc.com/

For renters and landlords

Residential Tenancy Branch

1 800 663-7867

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/housing-tenancy/residential-tenancies

For victim impact statement forms

Ministry of Attorney General

http://ow.ly/Jasy30224ns

For birth, marriage and death certificates

Vital Statistics Agency

1-800-663-7867