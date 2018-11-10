Canada Post rotating strike returns to Metro Vancouver

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) strike is once again impacting operations at a major processing centre in Vancouver.

According to a press release, CUPW has also begun job action in Creston, Elk Valley, Golden, Grand Forks, Kimberley, Kitimat, Powell River, Prince Rupert, Salmon Arm, Revelstoke, Smithers, Sunshine Coast and Terrace, B.C.

Rotating strikes also continue in Kamloops.

Canada Post customers can expect mail delivery and other services to be delayed because of the strike.

Contract negotiations between Canada Post and CUPW began in November 2017, with mediated talks starting in January. Workers voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike in late summer after talks stalled.

Since Oct. 22, Canada Post says the strikes have shut down its operations in more than 150 communities across the country.

Key demands for the 50,000 CUPW members revolve around job security, ending forced overtime, health and safety improvements and equality for rural and suburban mail carriers.

Canada Post is the biggest parcel shipping company in the country, delivering about one million parcels a day during the holiday season in 2017, an increase of 20 per cent over the same period in 2016.

With files from Canadian Press.