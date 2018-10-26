Canada Post rotating strike hits Metro Vancouver
3,500 CUPW workers walked off the job at 9 a.m. PT in Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, North Vancouver and West Vancouver.
Vancouver and surrounding communities are the latest to be hit by rotating strike action by Canada Post workers.
At least 3,500 members of the Vancouver local of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers walked off the job at 9 a.m. PT.
Picket lines will be set up at locations in Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, North Vancouver and West Vancouver.