Canada Post has temporarily suspended mail delivery in two blocks of Vancouver's Downtown Eastside as of Wednesday.

According to a statement by spokesperson Valerie Chartrand, the suspension of deliveries in the neighbourhood is due to "safety concerns."

Chartrand did not elaborate on what those concerns were, but said it was responsible for making sure its delivery people can do their jobs safely.

In a separate email shared with CBC, a different Canada Post employee told one customer deliveries had stopped around mid-March because staff had faced "verbal assaults and drug use."

The community has long grappled with overlapping social issues, including homelessness, poverty, and the ongoing toxic drug crisis.

Chartrand says the company is working to resolve the issue and create a long-term solution "that will ensure the well-being of our employees."

Until then, affected customers living on East Hastings Street have been notified and their mail is available to be picked up at a Canada Post facility at 333 Woodland Dr. The facility is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. PT from Monday to Friday and residents must provide government-issued identification, according to the corporation.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart also released a statement, saying the city is working to help the Downtown Eastside's vulnerable residents and with Canada Post to ensure mail delivery continues.