Canada Post pauses deliveries in Downtown Eastside

Canada Post has temporarily suspended mail delivery in two blocks of Vancouver's Downtown Eastside as of Wednesday.

According to a statement by spokeswoman Valerie Chartrand, the suspension of deliveries in the neighbourhood is due to "safety concerns."

The corporation did not elaborate on what those concerns were, but said it was responsible for making sure its delivery people can do their jobs safely.

Chartrand says the company is working to resolve the issue and create a long-term solution "that will ensure the well-being of our employees."

Until then, affected customers living on East Hastings Street have been notified and their mail is available to be picked up at a Canada Post facility about 2 kilometers away from the area.

Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart also released a statement, saying the city is working to help the Downtown Eastside's vulnerable residents and with Canada Post to ensure mail delivery continues.