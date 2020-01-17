Canada Post driver seriously injured by falling ice at Massey Tunnel

A Canada Post driver is seriously hurt after being hit by falling ice on the Richmond side of the Massey Tunnel.

The incident occurred just after 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

"Reports are that a piece of ice fell through the front windshield," said Sarah Morris, a spokesperson for B.C. Emergency Health Services.

"Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and one patient was cared for by our paramedics and transported to hospital in serious condition."

The tunnel is now open in both directions.

More to come.

