Charges laid in Canada Place bus accident that killed tourist last summer

One person was killed when the Vancouver Trolley Company charter bus rolled onto the sidewalk outside Canada Place in Vancouver on Aug. 13, 2017. On Friday, Vancouver police announced charges against the driver. (Cory Correia/CBC)

A bus driver has been charged nearly a year after a charter bus jumped a curb in downtown Vancouver and hit three pedestrians, leaving one dead.

Vancouver police confirmed Friday that charges of driving without due care and attention have been laid against Vancouver Trolley Company (VTC) bus driver Patrick Campbell, 63.

On Aug. 13, 2017, a bus rolled onto the sidewalk at the foot of Burrard Street, just outside Canada Place.

First responders had to prop the bus up with wooden blocks so they could pull pedestrians from underneath the vehicle. (CBC News)

It hit three tourists who'd been standing nearby. First responders had to prop the bus up while they pulled the pedestrians from underneath.

A 49-year-old man later died. The other two pedestrians — an elderly man and 15-year-old girl — were taken to hospital but survived. All three were members of the same family.

CBC News has reached out to VTC for comment.

With files from Tina Lovgreen

