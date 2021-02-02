Canada Line workers now in legal strike position but talks continue: union
Strike notice expired Monday; union says the 2 sides met virtually for 15 hours that day
A key commuter link continues to roll between Vancouver and Richmond, B.C., even though strike notice by roughly 180 workers has expired.
Talks between unionized workers on Canada Line and system operator Protrans, a subsidiary of SNC-Lavalin, are set to continue with the help of a mediator.
The workers, members of the B.C. Government and Service Employees Union, issued a 72-hour strike notice last week, backed by a 98 per cent vote in favour of job action.
Notice expired Monday but the union says the two sides met virtually for 17 hours Sunday and 15 hours Monday, and any walkout is on hold as long as marathon sessions proceed.
Canada Line staff want improved sick time and wage parity with SkyTrain workers running the other lines of Metro Vancouver's automated rapid transit system.
TransLink, which is not involved in this dispute, has said it's monitoring the situation and could increase bus service on certain routes between Vancouver, Richmond and the airport if any disruption occurs.
