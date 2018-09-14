Updated
Canada Line track issue causing delays in Richmond
Passengers need to transfer at Bridgeport station. The Millennium and Expo SkyTrain lines aren't effected.
Passengers need to transfer at Bridgeport station
Canada Line trains are delayed between Bridgeport Station and the YVR and Richmond-Brighouse stops.
TransLink says a track issue is causing the delay. Commuters travelling in either direction will need to transfer at Bridgeport.
A bus bridge has been set up between Richmond-Brighouse and Marine Drive stations.
Those looking for an alternative route are being asked to use TransLink's trip planner.
The Millennium and Expo SkyTrain lines are running normally.
Additional security and Transit Police officers have been called in to ensure crowd control and passenger safety at the affected Canada Line stations.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.