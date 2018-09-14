Canada Line track issue causing delays in Richmond

Canada Line trains are delayed between Bridgeport Station and the YVR and Richmond-Brighouse stops.

TransLink says a track issue is causing the delay. Commuters travelling in either direction will need to transfer at Bridgeport.

A bus bridge has been set up between Richmond-Brighouse and Marine Drive stations.

Those looking for an alternative route are being asked to use TransLink's trip planner.

The Millennium and Expo SkyTrain lines are running normally.

Additional security and Transit Police officers have been called in to ensure crowd control and passenger safety at the affected Canada Line stations.

