Councillor leaves Surrey First slate after mayoral candidate calls for handgun ban

A Surrey city councillor with the ruling Surrey First party says he is leaving the slate after the party's mayoral candidate endorsed a handgun ban in Canadian cities.

Coun. Dave Woods said he is leaving the party after learning from media reports that Tom Gill was joining Montreal city council and Toronto city council in calling for a ban.

"He never discussed that before he discussed it with the media," Woods said. "As far as I'm concerned, that's a major platform for anybody in the party to take.

"Quite frankly, I would not vote for anyone who was running for mayor who would take that position."

Woods also said he was upset over not being consulted over a matter he, a former cop with 40 years experience, has expertise with.

There are law-abiding citizens who own handguns, Woods argued, adding he believes enforcement will be impossible.

Gill calls for 'bold action'

Gill, for his part, argued that that as Surrey struggles with shootings and gang violence, a handgun ban needs to be on the table.

"There's a huge issue in the city as it relates to handguns," Gill said. "I think we need to look at some bold steps."

Tom Gill said a ban needs to be considered as part of a “cultural shift” in the fight against gun crime. (Justin McElroy/CBC)

Gill also believes the number of illegal guns being brought into the country is rising and spoke of the need for a "cultural shift" in the fight against gun crime and a ban would be part of that shift.

He cited the example of Australia — which passed strict gun ownership laws in the 1990s — as a country to be emulated.

According to the University of Sydney, those laws led to an "accelerating decline" in intentional firearms deaths.

Woods says he will run in the upcoming election, scheduled for Oct. 20, but is not sure if that will be with another slate or as an independent.

Another Surrey First councillor, Bruce Hayne, also resigned from the party in recent months and has declared he will run for mayor.

With files from Jesse Johnston