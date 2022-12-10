B.C. man reunites with the Space Age hovercraft he built in the 1960s

They occupied visions of a utopian future during the 1960s, when the Space Age was in its heyday.

But while hovercrafts — which can travel over land, water, and other surfaces — never quite took off, one man's own realization of that vision was exhibited to his loved ones on Friday.

That was when David Scott of Gabriola Island, B.C., showed off his creation to his extended family for the first time.

The reunion was more than 40 years in the making and took place at Vancouver's Maritime Museum, where Scott had donated the hovercraft after building it in 1965. It's known as the first privately built hovercraft in Canada.

The hovercraft has two small aircraft engines, to create a cushion of air that propels it off the ground. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

"It all started when I was a mechanical engineering student at UBC in the 60s," Scott, 86, told Gloria Macarenko on CBC's On The Coast. "I saw a short film one lunchtime about hovercraft.

"In our final year … we had to design a project, build it, test it, report on it, as part of the degree program. And I chose a hovercraft."

Scott's miniature hovercraft, a double-hulled prototype, was a success. After he graduated, he decided to build a full-sized version.

Scott built the hovercraft out of his basement in his North Vancouver home. Its first flight was on a raceway in Coquitlam, B.C., that no longer exists. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The hovercraft weighs nearly 500 kilograms and seats one person. It is made of silvery metal and foam to keep it relatively aerodynamic. It contains two aircraft engines, which create a cushion of air to propel it off the ground.

Scott says it took over two years and 2,000 man-hours to build, which he did during his free time out of the basement of his North Vancouver home.

This clipping from The Province in 1968 shows Scott and his daughter Colleen on the hovercraft, before it was set to be exhibited at the Abbotsford Air Show. (Submitted by Anne Scott)

One of his daughters, Anne, was four years old when he began his grand project.

"I just thought all daddies built hovercrafts in their basements," she said, laughing.

David says the construction required much trial and error — he nearly injured his daughter while testing the wooden rotor — but he eventually got the behemoth to float off the ground.

"We needed to get it out of our little house in North Vancouver. And it wouldn't fit," Anne said.

"We had to take a wall off the house, and my mom was not pleased."

'Experimental' aircraft

The Department of Transport (DOT), now known as Transport Canada, closely scrutinized Scott's first hovercraft flight. The vehicle had to have tethers attached as a precaution, given that the technology was in its infancy.

CBC video footage of the first flight, with Scott's family present at the historic Westwood Racing Circuit , shows the hovercraft's grand departure, a journey of just over nine metres.

"The Department of Transport reckoned it was an aircraft," Scott said. "They hadn't dealt with any hovercraft before so they didn't know what they were, basically."

WATCH | Archival footage of the hovercraft and the reactions of the Scott family: Homemade hovercraft reunited with builder at Vancouver Maritime Museum Duration 2:45 A rare homemade hovercraft from the 1960s has been reunited with its builder at the Vancouver Maritime Museum. Lien Yeung was there with the builder and his family.

The hovercraft's official registration was CF-SNF-X — the "X" standing for "experimental".

"When they saw that it wasn't going to hurt anybody, they said you don't need to have it tethered," he said. "They said, well, you can test it out at Abbotsford Airport next to the runways, on the grass, and that's what I did."

After an evaluation by the Department of Transport, the 'experimental' designation was taken off the hovercraft and Scott was allowed to perform test flights at Abbotsford Airfield, in B.C.'s Lower Mainland. (Submitted by Anne Scott)

After officials were satisfied, the X was taken off the registration and Scott began doing multiple test flights in rain and snow, even over water.

From air to marine craft

After testing his creation, Scott says he tried to donate it to the National Aeronautical Museum in Ottawa but the museum couldn't find a way to get the hovercraft across the country.

Then he found another willing home for it: the Vancouver Maritime Museum.

"After commercial machines had been operating at Expo 67 and across the English Channel, the DOT changed their designation of hovercraft from aircraft to marine vessels," he said.

"Of course, the Maritime Museum were delighted to take it and they have taken good care of it ever since."

The hovercraft was on display for many years at the museum, before being kept in storage.

On Friday, Scott's entire extended family made the trip to the museum's warehouse to take a look.

"Just to see the looks on their faces as they saw the hovercraft — that we'd all grown up hearing about and talking about — it was just such a wonderful moment," Anne said.

"Grandpa wasn't fibbing on this. It's a real thing."

The hovercraft stood on display for many years at the Vancouver Maritime Museum, before ultimately being placed in storage. (Submitted by Anne Scott)

For his part, the inventor remains proud of his work.

"I was very grateful and very touched," David said. "And seeing the footage that the CBC have unearthed … it was also really quite mind-boggling."