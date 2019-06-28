Vancouver is a city full of foodies and those looking for locally grown ingredients are in luck.

Tour and Taste

The Pacific Institute for the Culinary Arts has been at the foot of Granville Island for just over twenty-one years and has trained some of the world's top chefs, bakers, and sommeliers.

The Pacific Institute of the Culinary Arts includes sommelier training and tastings (CBC)

Director of operations for the institute Tim Ellison says, "It's a real treat for us to showcase the bounty of the Pacific Northwest".

Its West Coast Experience is part tour and part tasting which includes one hour exploring the market and meeting favourite venders as well as the many restaurants and distillers there.

Then back at the school, participants do a wine tasting of B.C. vineyards, a seafood cooking demonstration and a sit-down three-course lunch or dinner.

Ellison encouraged host Jason D'Souza of Our Vancouver to taste the pinot gris from Mission Hill, a chardonnay from Quails' Gate,a pinot noir from Blue Mountain, and the merlot from Hester Creek.

The Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts offers a tour and taste of BC's slender 6:56

Ellison brought in some of the school's signature dishes including salmon with pomegranate and strawberry salsa.

"We put in a little bit of jalapeno which gives it a little bit of lift and sharpness."

One of the dishes served on the West Coast Culinary Experience: salmon with pomegranate and strawberry salsa. (CBC)

The other courses include and desert with a choice of chocolate hazelnut mouse, raspberry chocolate tart or strawberry short cake.

Raspberries, strawberries, and hazelnuts are part of the B.C.'s bounty (CBC)

Ellison said this experience is not just for tourists.

"I have a lot of people say to me, you know I've come down here my whole life, I've never noticed that. And sometimes when you are led through the market with a professional chef when you are taken through B.C. wine with a professional sommelier it really allows people to get a heightened appreciation for the work that's going into the products we get to enjoy".

The West Coast Culinary Experience comes with a $167 cost which includes the tour and the food and drink.

It runs until October 2019.

Local and sustainable

If you're looking for a local restaurant that prides itself on sourcing the freshest and most sustainable food, the Mackenzie Room has been open since 2015.

The East Vancouver restaurant serves it family style with plates to share with a group.

The Mackenzie Room offers shared plates served family style (Katie Cross Photography)

The menu changes with the seasons.

Watch chef Seen Reeve show Our Vancouver's Jason D'Souza how to make halibut aguachile, Pacific Northwest style.

Sean Reeve of The Mackenzie Room uses seasonal food in casual atmosphere 4:16

Reeve won "Chopped Canada" in 2014 and has been in the restaurant business since his days in the dish-pit when he was fifteen.

Reeve's lived and worked all over the world, but he's happy to have come home to Canada to focus on local food and work with our B.C. producers and foragers.