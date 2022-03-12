Man convicted in fatal 2020 stabbing receives 18-month sentence

A man has been sentenced in a fatal stabbing on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside on Canada Day 2020.

The B.C. Prosecution Service said Luis Maulen was convicted of manslaughter in December in connection with the death of 49-year-old Daniel Haydon. On Friday, Maulen received an 18-month sentence after receiving credit for 66 days in custody pre-sentence.

Maulen was charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter, the prosecution service said.

Maulen is also prohibited from possessing firearms for 10 years.

Vancouver police said at the time that officers were called to investigate a report of a stabbing in an area near East Hastings Street and Hawks Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. PT on July 1, 2020. Haydon died in hospital two days later.