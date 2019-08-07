Team Canada crowned champion at 2019 Celebration of Light

The judges have picked Team Canada as the 2019 champion of the Honda Celebration of Light fireworks festival.

The festival, which completed its 29th year, featured competitors from India, Croatia and Canada over three nights between July 27 and Aug. 3.

Firemaster Productions Inc., which performed on July 31, was declared the winner. Croatia's Mirnovec Fireworks was declared the People's Choice.

Thousands of Vancouverites packed English Bay and Kitsilano to see the popular summer show.

Vancouver police estimated nearly 130,000 people watched Team Canada's performance, and 177,500 people viewed the fireworks from English Bay and Kitsilano beaches for Saturday's fireworks show by Team Croatia.

Watch Team India's performance here:

Watch Team Canada's performance here:

Watch Team Croatia's performance here: