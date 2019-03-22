Can you help identify this suspect in a Surrey sexual assault investigation?

Surrey RCMP are seeking help from the public to identify a suspect in a sexual assault which occurred in the Newton area on March 13.

Police say the incident happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. PT. It began when a man allegedly grabbed a woman from behind and groped her when she was walking northbound on 124th Street near 72nd Avenue.

According to police, the woman was able to get away from the man, but he followed her home and attempted to assault her again. The female managed to get inside her residence without being assaulted a second time.

"Incidents like this are not only upsetting for the victim, but also for the community," said Cpl. Elenore Sturko in a statement.

The man was last seen heading southbound on 124th Street.

He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, of unknown ethnicity, with a skinny build and a short black beard. He was wearing a black baseball hat and a long black jacket with a cream coloured shirt underneath.

The Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit is asking anyone with information to come forward.

Witnesses with information to share are asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477