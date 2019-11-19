'Campy and gay:' New LGBT-friendly pub to open in downtown Victoria

When Socrates Diamant moved to Victoria a few years ago, he says he was surprised at the lack of LGBT-oriented pub spaces.

"Victoria is such a fast-growing city … and there's a large queer community here, [but] the only dedicated space for the gay community is a nightclub," he said.

Diamant said he's now finding a way to update the city's LGBT pub scene.

In September, he signed a lease downtown at 726 Johnson St. — a former sushi restaurant below a large parkade. He hopes to open his pub, The Vicious Poodle, early next year, once he remodels the interior and obtains a liquor licence.

He said the pub's ambience will be "cool and slick," with a "nice south bank of windows" and eventually a patio.

Socrates Diamant says the new LGBT-friendly pub will address the demand for another gay-oriented adult venue in Victoria. (Socrates Diamant (Submitted))

A handful of gay-oriented nightclubs and pubs have opened in Victoria the past few years but most have since closed their doors. The only remaining downtown venue is Paparazzi, a nightclub about a block away from the new pub.

It takes a lot of time and money

Diamant said he isn't surprised there haven't been more gay-oriented spaces, given the time and money it takes.

"The inventory of places to open a business in downtown Victoria is very small," he said. "It's a lot more difficult than you might imagine."

Diamant said the pub will most likely open early next year because the government liquor board, which issues liquor licences, is "not a fast moving creature."

"We will be under … a food primary licence," he explained. "We'll focus on … lunch and dinner, as well as a lot of drink selections and microbrews." Diamant said his pub will offer space for musicians and performers, and there will be "a lot of fun little gay surprises."

Scott Daly, the communications co-ordinator for the Victoria Pride Society, said there's a need for more LGBT-friendly community spaces, and a "pent up demand for a new gay pub in Victoria. Somewhere that's just relaxed and easygoing."

Occupying a former sushi restaurant on Johnson Street, The Vicious Poodle will be a relaxed and "straight-friendly" pub space for members of the gay community. (Adam van der Zwan/CBC)

Decline in Victoria's gay-specific venues

While many venues in the city host gay-related events, Daly said there's been a general decline in LGBT-specific spaces. He used to work at a bar called The Ledge before it, and a couple others closed around the same time a few years ago. At the time "it was just difficult to get people through the door, with so many other options downtown," he explained.

He noted a lot of people were very upset when the Hush nightclub closed in 2014.

Terry Froud, former owner of Rumours, the nightclub that became Hush said it closed due to diminishing demand.

Froud said he's noticed a lot of gay customers seeking adult venues that are LGBT-friendly, but not necessarily gay-oriented, adding that he's supportive but skeptical of the new pub, given its proximity to other popular venues downtown.

The tentative logo for The Vicious Poodle pub. (Socrates Diamant (Facebook))

New pub will also be 'straight-friendly'

Diamant says the city's vibrant pub scene will help breathe life into his new venue, which will be "very straight-friendly as well."

Part of his vision for the space is to help "a lot of queer-presenting people (who) have difficulty finding really good gainful employment where they can be themselves," he said.

When asked why he's naming the pub The Vicious Poodle, Diamant was straightforward.

"It's so campy and gay in a way the queer community gets immediately."