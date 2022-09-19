Campfire ban to be lifted in coastal areas of B.C. on Tuesday

A ban on campfires in the coastal region of British Columbia is set to be lifted Tuesday at noon, according to the province's wildfire service.

The ban first came into effect Aug. 4 to prevent more fire starts as firefighters battled blazes across B.C.

With the ban lifting, campfires will once again be permitted in the Coastal Fire Centre area in the southwest of the province from Hope to Haida Gwaii, including all of Vancouver Island.

Of the province's six fire centres, the coastal region is the only one currently under a campfire burning restriction.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, fire danger has declined recently due to rainfall and cooler, more seasonal temperatures. However, the service still recommends extreme caution with any campfire.

"It is the responsibility of the individual to ensure that burning is done in a safe and responsible manner and in accordance with regulations," the BCWS said in a statement.

"Before lighting any fire, check with local government authorities to see if any local burning restrictions are in place."

The wildfire service defines a campfire as any fire smaller than 0.5 metres high by 0.5 metres wide and warns never to leave fires unattended.

It also says campfires must be surrounded by a fuel-free fireguard where all flammable materials have been removed down to the soil.

Once the ban is lifted, other activities will also be allowed, such as tiki torches, chimineas and outdoor stoves or portable campfires that do not have a Canadian Standards Association (CSA) or Underwriter Laboratories of Canada (ULC) rating.

At least 365 wildfires, nearly 24 per cent of all wildfires this year, are suspected to have been human-caused. The wildfire service says these fires are "completely preventable and divert critical resources away from lightning-caused fires."

Of the 172 wildfires currently burning in B.C., 21 are suspected to be human-caused.

Violating a fire ban can lead to fines of up to $100,000 and possible jail time.