Campfire ban lifted for most of B.C.'s Coastal Fire Centre area

There's some good news for many campers who have been missing staying toasty in the evenings: B.C.'s campfire ban is being lifted for much of the Coastal Fire Centre area.

Starting Friday at noon, campfires will be allowed in all of the region except for the South Island Resource District, which covers a third of Vancouver Island south of Union Bay on the east coast and Nootka Sound on the west.

"Although fire danger ratings have declined in much of the Coastal Fire Centre region due to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures, the public is strongly encouraged to continue exercising extreme caution with any campfire," Coastal Fire Centre wrote in a statement.

People are reminded to check for local restrictions before lighting a fire and ensure burning is done in a safe and responsible manner and in accordance with regulations .

The Coastal Fire Centre region includes Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii, and the south and central coast of B.C.

A campfire ban came into effect on June 30 after B.C. experienced record-breaking high temperatures and dry conditions that continued into much of the summer.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, a campfire is defined as any fire smaller than 50 centimetres high and 50 centimetres wide.

While campfires will be allowed in the Coastal Fire Centre area, Category 2 and Category 3 open fires remain prohibited, including the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels and burn cages.

This long weekend, remember: don't light fires or fireworks, check your area for campfire bans, and put out cigarettes fully. If you see signs of a wildfire, report it at 1 800 663-5555 or *5555 on a cellphone.



According to the provincial order, restrictions still remain in place for a majority of the province and are expected to continue until Oct. 15.

Cooler temperatures and rain have aided in a decline in the fire rating throughout much of the province and the amount of fires currently burning has also trickled down in the past couple weeks.

But the wildfire service says the threat of new fires remains and it's reminding people to be extremely careful with any activity that could spark a fire.