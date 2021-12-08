Suspect arrested after security guard stabbed at Walmart in Campbell River
RCMP say the guard, in his 60s, is in serious but stable condition in hospital after daytime attack
A man is in custody after stabbing a security guard at a Vancouver Island Walmart on Tuesday, police say.
RCMP said officers were called to the big-box store in Campbell River, B.C., shortly before 11 a.m. PT because of a robbery that resulted in injuries.
They said a man wearing a wig was trying to steal a "large quantity of goods" when he was stopped by security. The suspect allegedly stabbed the guard — a man in his 60s — at least twice.
The guard was taken to hospital and a statement from RCMP said he is in serious but stable condition.
The suspect initially got away, but police said he was later identified and arrested around 5 p.m. PT the same day.
The suspect is described as a man in his 30s. Police said he remains in custody awaiting an appearance in court.