Suspect arrested after security guard stabbed at Walmart in Campbell River

Police said a man wearing a wig was trying to steal a "large quantity of goods" when he was stopped by security. The suspect allegedly stabbed the guard — a man in his 60s — at least twice.

RCMP say the guard, in his 60s, is in serious but stable condition in hospital after daytime attack

CBC News ·
Campbell River RCMP have arrested a suspect after a daytime stabbing at the local Walmart. (Google Street View)

A man is in custody after stabbing a security guard at a Vancouver Island Walmart on Tuesday, police say.

RCMP said officers were called to the big-box store in Campbell River, B.C., shortly before 11 a.m. PT because of a robbery that resulted in injuries.

They said a man wearing a wig was trying to steal a "large quantity of goods" when he was stopped by security. The suspect allegedly stabbed the guard — a man in his 60s — at least twice.

The guard was taken to hospital and a statement from RCMP said he is in serious but stable condition.

The suspect initially got away, but police said he was later identified and arrested around 5 p.m. PT the same day.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s. Police said he remains in custody awaiting an appearance in court. 

