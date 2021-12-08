A man is in custody after stabbing a security guard at a Vancouver Island Walmart on Tuesday, police say.

RCMP said officers were called to the big-box store in Campbell River, B.C., shortly before 11 a.m. PT because of a robbery that resulted in injuries.

They said a man wearing a wig was trying to steal a "large quantity of goods" when he was stopped by security. The suspect allegedly stabbed the guard — a man in his 60s — at least twice.

The guard was taken to hospital and a statement from RCMP said he is in serious but stable condition.

The suspect initially got away, but police said he was later identified and arrested around 5 p.m. PT the same day.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s. Police said he remains in custody awaiting an appearance in court.