An RCMP officer is recovering from injuries he allegedly suffered during a traffic stop early Sunday morning in Campbell River, B.C.

Police said the Mountie was alone when he responded to a report of an intoxicated man in his vehicle.

During the investigation, police said, a 20-year-old man assaulted the officer. The RCMP said two members of the public helped the officer restrain the man until support arrived to help take him into custody.

A statement said Jay Douglas has been charged with assault of a police officer causing bodily harm and resisting arrest. Police said Douglas is from Alberta, but the statement did not specify his hometown.

Douglas was due in court Monday.