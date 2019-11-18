Skip to Main Content
Alberta man charged after RCMP officer assaulted during traffic stop on Vancouver Island
British Columbia

An RCMP officer is recovering from injuries he allegedly suffered during a traffic stop early Sunday morning in Campbell River, B.C.

Jay Douglas has been accused of assault of a police officer

The Canadian Press ·
Campbell River RCMP say one of its officers was assaulted during an impaired driving stop in the Vancouver Island city on Sunday. (Google Street View)

Police said the Mountie was alone when he responded to a report of an intoxicated man in his vehicle.

During the investigation, police said, a 20-year-old man assaulted the officer. The RCMP said two members of the public helped the officer restrain the man until support arrived to help take him into custody.

A statement said Jay Douglas has been charged with assault of a police officer causing bodily harm and resisting arrest. Police said Douglas is from Alberta, but the statement did not specify his hometown.

Douglas was due in court Monday.

