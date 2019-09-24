Pilot killed in helicopter crash in Campbell River, B.C.

One person has died after a helicopter crashed onto a seaside spit in Campbell River, B.C.

The locally owned, commercial aircraft went down on Spit Road along the Tyee Spit late Tuesday morning. RCMP were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. PT.

Mounties confirmed the helicopter's pilot was killed in the crash. They were the only person on board.

"On behalf of the Campbell River RCMP, I would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of the victim in this crash and to the staff and owners of the helicopter company," Const. Maury Tyre wrote in a statement.

The B.C. Coroner's Service and WorkSafe BC are investigating. The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has also been notified.

"Right now, our investigators are gathering information and determining next steps," TSB spokesperson Dean Campbell told CBC News.

There are several seaplane and helicopter hangars along the spit, with a wharf and an RV park nearby. The area was closed to the public for an hour as RCMP investigated, but the statement said the spit has since reopened.