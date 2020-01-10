Ten people have been charged, and charges have been recommended for ten others, after what Campbell River RCMP are calling an "extensive operation" investigating drug trafficking.

According to a written statement from RCMP, the operation called "E-Parody" took place in November and December 2019 and was initiated by the Campbell River Street Crimes Unit.

Fentanyl, carfentanil, heroin, morphine, cocaine and methamphetamine were all seized and tested as a result of the investigation, which looked into various levels of drug trafficking in the Campbell River area on the east coast of central Vancouver Island.

On Jan. 9 federal prosecutors approved charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act for ten people, many of whom have previous convictions for drug related offences.

Most were charged with trafficking or possession of a controlled substance.

"This investigation shows, we are not looking at drugs that are contaminated with fentanyl in town. People are knowingly requesting and distributing fentanyl. What is very concerning is the appearance of carfentanil in tested drug samples," Campbell River RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre said in a written statement.

RCMP are asking that anyone with information regarding drug trafficking operations call the local RCMP at 250-286-6221.