Two people are dead and two others are in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash along Highway 19 near Campbell River, B.C., on Sunday.

RCMP said two vehicles collided on the highway about 10 kilometres north of the city at 5:40 p.m. PT. Two people died at the scene and two others were taken to hospital in critical condition, a statement said.

The highway was shut down for several hours as RCMP investigated the crash. Collision analysts attended the scene.

"At this time our thoughts are with the families involved in this collision," RCMP Const. Maury Tyre wrote in a statement late Sunday.

Highway 19 is the main north-south road on Vancouver Island, linking Nanaimo and Port Hardy.