Saanich tent city residents evicted from 2nd park in less than a week

Former tent city residents recently evicted from a municipal park in Saanich, B.C., are being forced out of a second, nearby green space.

Some of the homeless people made to leave Regina Park last week after a court injunction set up a new site about 10 minutes walk away at Rudd Park, before moving to a new site at Ravine Way over the weekend.

Saanich Police announced Tuesday morning that they plan to ensure the area, which is owned by B.C.'s transportation ministry, is vacated by the end of the day and warned it could cause traffic delays since the camp is near major roadways, including Highway 17.

"It's a safety issue," said B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson.

"Highway land is just not a safe place for people to be camping."

The provincial government issued a trespass notice for the property earlier this week.

Robinson emphasized that province is working with other levels of government to address homelessness by building more affordable housing and modular housing units.

"We recognize that people absolutely need to have the dignity and safety that comes with having a roof over your head," she told Gregor Craigie, host of CBC's On The Island

"We're working very diligently with local governments and with the federal government to make sure that we are able to address an issue that has gone unattended for quite some time."

Camp Namegans, as the previous tent city at Regina Park was called, was described by residents as a community and safe haven. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

'There weren't housing options ... made available'

Saanich has recently identified a site to build 21 modular housing units, she said.

But it's not clear where the campers will end up if they are evicted on Tuesday.

"There are well over 100 other Saanich parks that are available for overnight sleeping that are far safer than sleeping on a highway right-of-way," Robinson said.

Chrissy Brett, an organizer at the original Regina Park camp who was continuing her work at the new site, said there were very few options for the campers who were made to move.

"At the end of the day, there weren't housing options that were made available to people who were at [the previous site]," she said.

Chrissy Brett, pictured with her 12-year-old son David, has worked as a camp organizer at both locations. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

Camp Namegans, as the residents called it, had over 100 campers.

The new site, named Namegan Nation earlier this week, has about 40.

"This is a provincial problem, this is a national problem and people really need to start changing the way that they look at one-size-fits all model of housing," Brett said.

