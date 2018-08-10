B.C. judge to rule on injunction filed against 'Camp Cloud' protest site today

A B.C. Supreme Court judge says he will make a decision this afternoon about whether to grant the City of Burnaby an injunction to remove a pipeline protest camp outside one of Kinder Morgan's tank farms.

The city has said the camp, known as Camp Cloud, poses a fire hazard and there are safety concerns that include a sacred fire that burns around-the-clock, a two-storey wooden structure and makeshift shower facilities.

The protestors wanted to stop an expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline that runs through the area to a terminal on Burrard Inlet.

Burnaby lawyer Gregory McDade told the judge that while the city supports peaceful protests, the camp violates several bylaws, trespasses on city property and constitutes a public nuisance.

He says the campers ignored an eviction notice issued last month and the camp has grown significantly since a separate court ruling protected it in March.

No one appeared in court on behalf of the protesters, although half a dozen supporters watched proceedings from the gallery.

Camp Cloud spokeswoman Kwitsel Tatel, who is named as a defendant, says in a statement that extinguishing the sacred fire or removing any of the camp's buildings would be a violation of not only the right to free expression, but also deeply held religious beliefs.