Burnaby orders eviction of Trans Mountain pipeline protest camp

The City of Burnaby has issued an immediate eviction notice to a pipeline protest camp outside a Kinder Morgan facility in the city.

City manager Lambert Chu said the eviction was issued Wednesday morning at the site known as Camp Cloud.

"We certainly have no objection to people protesting. They have the right to do so," Chu said.

"What we have issues with are structures that are unsafe. And also facilities there that pose health and environmental concerns."

The camp, which sits across the street from the Kinder Morgan tank farm on Burnaby Mountain, started as a small trailer and has evolved over several months into a small shanty town of semi-permanent structures.

The neighbouring facility has been the site of dozens of protests and hundreds of arrests.

Multiple bylaw violations

Chu said the camp has violated multiple building, street, traffic and fire bylaws.

The city was especially concerned about the camp's fires given the dry season, Chu said.

It is also situated across the street from a quiet suburban neighbourhood. Chu said residents have complained about the unsightly facilities and unleashed dogs.

Campers have not complied with previous warnings, Chu said.

While the camp has been ordered to disband effective immediately, the city is in talks with legal counsel around compliance.

An RCMP spokesperson said officers helped city staff deliver the notice Wednesday.

The spokesperson said it's too early to tell whether officers will help enforce the eviction.

Neighbouring camp OK

The notice does not apply to the Watch House, a separate protest camp down the road that is organized by members of the Tsleil-Waututh First Nation.

The camp is a single structure in the woods with a few large tents and an RV nearby.

Chu said the Watch House complied with a request to extinguish its ceremonial fire.

With files from Maryse Zeidler