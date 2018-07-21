Anti-pipeline campers defiant in face of Burnaby, B.C., eviction notice

Anti-pipeline protesters at a campsite in Burnaby, B.C., are defiant in the face of an eviction order from the city that kicks in at 6 a.m. PT Saturday.

Camp Cloud was erected at Shellmont Street and Underhill Avenue in November 2017 as a gathering point for people opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

Opponents argue increased oil production and tanker traffic via the expansion project will threaten vulnerable ecosystems along B.C.'s coast.

"The structures at Camp Cloud function to support our water protection efforts," said a release issued by Elauna Boutwell of Camp Cloud on Friday. "They can be modified to address the concerns raised."

The City of Burnaby wants the camp gone as officials say the structures are unsafe and violate city bylaws even though the municipality is against the pipeline expansion project.

A protester stands in Camp Cloud in Burnaby B.C. on July 18, 2018 the day the City of Burnaby delivered an eviction order for the camp. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

The camp started with just one trailer parked on the side of the road, but it has since become an assembly of several semi-permanent structures adorned with anti-pipeline slogans.

Organizers say the camp plays a central role in the opposition to the expansion project as it provides an accessible site for people to gather.

Gathering spot

Between 12 and 20 people live at the site, with more joining on weekends for major protests.

Residents of the Camp Cloud protest camp outside <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KinderMorgan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KinderMorgan</a> have been ordered to evacuate by the <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofBurnaby?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofBurnaby</a> . Structures must be torn down, fires put out in 72 hours or they will be forcibly removed <a href="https://t.co/dw68tgv5NW">pic.twitter.com/dw68tgv5NW</a> —@jonvhernandez

Hundreds of people have been arrested in the area for breaking a court-ordered injunction to prevent work at Kinder Morgan sites from being disrupted.

The City of Burnaby eviction notice orders all structures — including tents, a shower, and a two-storey wooden building — to be dismantled within 72 hours. The notice was issued Wednesday at 6 a.m.

The notice says that if the camp is still standing on Saturday, the city will take action and have it removed.

'Peaceful ending' sought

"That will be one option but hopefully ... we don't need to exercise that option and we'll come to a peaceful ending because the city wants to work collaboratively without forcibly removing people from the camp," said Lambert Chu, Burnaby's city manager.

Chu also said the city is consulting with its lawyers about what to do if protesters don't leave, while Burnaby RCMP said the eviction order is the city's responsibility.

The two-storey wooden building is among the structures ordered to be removed. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Protesters maintain they have a legal right to demonstrate at the site.

In March, the Supreme Court of B.C. struck down a request from Trans Mountain's lawyers to have the camp removed.

Kwitsel Tatel, a Coast Salish woman who speaks for the camp, says leaders want to speak with the city to find a solution.

Tents along Shellmont Street in Bunaby B.C. that are part of Camp Cloud. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Tatel is also inviting officials — including Burnaby's mayor, who has been outspoken in his opposition to the pipeline expansion — to come to the camp and stand with protesters.

"I invite [Derek] Corrigan to come and stand beside myself and many people from the black, the white, the red and the yellow races of this country so called Canada," she said.

Right to peaceful protest

The City of Burnaby says it respects the right to peaceful protest, but camp organizers have not done enough to address safety and public nuisance issues.

The eviction order does not impact the Watch House, which is nearby and organized by members of the Tsleil-Waututh First Nation.

"The City has, and continues to have, a high level of cooperation from the Watch House that is in Forest Grove Park," it said in a release about the eviction notice.

Camp Cloud organizers in Burnaby denounce <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofBurnaby?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofBurnaby</a> eviction order. Will hold news conference on Saturday 10 a.m. @ 8099 Shellmont Street Saturday. Deadline for eviction order is 6 a.m. Saturday. <a href="https://t.co/w9sKXYmzdc">https://t.co/w9sKXYmzdc</a> <a href="https://t.co/LDxVDjeyG3">pic.twitter.com/LDxVDjeyG3</a> —@ChadPawson

With files from Alex Migdal and Jon Hernandez.