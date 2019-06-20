Skip to Main Content
'Freak accident' injures teens at Vancouver Island wilderness camp
British Columbia

'Freak accident' injures teens at Vancouver Island wilderness camp

Emergency crews responded to a serious incident at Camp Barnard near Sooke on Wednesday afternoon, with one patient being transported to hospital in critical but stable condition.

Emergency crews were called to Camp Barnard near Sooke just after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday

CBC News ·
Several students from Lansdowne Middle School were involved in a "freak accident" Wednesday afternoon, according to a report from CHEK News. (CHEK News)

Emergency crews responded to a serious incident at Camp Barnard near Sooke on Vancouver Island on Wednesday afternoon, with one patient being transported to hospital in critical but stable condition, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

An official at Lansdowne Middle School called the incident a "freak accident" involving several middle school students, according to a report from CHEK News.

More to come.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|