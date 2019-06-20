'Freak accident' injures teens at Vancouver Island wilderness camp
Emergency crews responded to a serious incident at Camp Barnard near Sooke on Wednesday afternoon, with one patient being transported to hospital in critical but stable condition.
Emergency crews responded to a serious incident at Camp Barnard near Sooke on Vancouver Island on Wednesday afternoon, with one patient being transported to hospital in critical but stable condition, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.
An official at Lansdowne Middle School called the incident a "freak accident" involving several middle school students, according to a report from CHEK News.
More to come.