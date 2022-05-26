Victoria college seeks volunteers to help with huge combined convocation for pandemic students

Students of a Victoria college who missed out on an in-person cap and gown graduation because of the pandemic will finally get to properly mark their achievements with a huge combined series of events for the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Camosun College is looking for local volunteers to help make the big day possible, with students from the past three years of classes being invited for a traditional convocation next month — the college's first such event since 2019.

Around 1,500 Camosun graduates are expected to attend over three days of ceremonies from June 14 to 16, with two events to be held each day.

"It is a triple cohort of students who will be graduating and we're incredibly thrilled that we get to be there again with our students," said college president Lane Trotter, speaking Wednesday on CBC's All Points West.

Camosun College is located on the traditional territories of the Lək̓ʷəŋən and W̱SÁNEĆ peoples and has about 20,000 students. (Camosun College/Facebook)

Trotter said it will be the biggest convocation ceremonies the college has ever held and he is looking for community volunteers who can help make sure everything runs smoothly. Tasks could include setting up for the ceremonies, greeting guests, taking coats, ushering people to their seats and event cleanup.

He appealed specifically to former faculty and school alumni.

Trotter said precautions will be taken for public safety at the June ceremonies including the provision of masks and sanitizer and following cleaning protocols.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact the school directly via email at convocation@camosun.ca. Ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on June 14, 15 and 16 in the PISE Gym on Camosun's Interurban Campus.