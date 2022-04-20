After the golden ticket: Kamloops contestant has big dreams following American Idol appearance

Cameron Whitcomb doesn't see himself working on the pipeline for much longer.

The 19-year-old singer from Kamloops, B.C., says he plans to pursue a musical career in L.A. or Vancouver after being eliminated from the hit show, American Idol.

Whitcomb was approached by the show's producers last year after they saw videos of him singing on Instagram.

He was offered the coveted golden ticket — given to contestants moving on to the next round of the competition — following an audition back in October, but he kept the secret under wraps until the show started airing last month.

He was able to wow the show's judges with his voice, back flips and enthusiasm, but his high-energy performances were a bit much for the judges and they asked him to move less on stage.

"Take a chance and try a second verse standing still and then go crazy. Enjoy your career, my friend, you are on your way," said judge Lionel Richie following Whitcomb's performance of Black Sabbath's Changes.

After making it to the top 20, Whitcomb was eliminated on Monday. He flew back to B.C. on Tuesday.

Cameron Whitcomb was well known on this season of the show for his back flips. (Cameron Whitcomb/Facebook)

"I wasn't sad about like not making it through … what really hurt was the fact I might not see my [American Idol] friends again like that for a while," he told Daybreak Kamloops host, Shelley Joyce.

He said he formed such strong bonds and connections with the other contestants during the course of the show.

"It's a traumatic experience … like make yourself look like an idiot on international television and come out on top."

Looking to grow career

Over the course of the show, Whitcomb said he got increasingly comfortable with performing and now hopes to turn singing into his career.

"I need to really pursue this, especially building the platform that I've built for myself."

He's now searching for an agent and looking at a move to a larger urban centre.

This comes as no surprise to Cameron's mom, Christie Whitcomb.

"Cameron has always been a performer … he is as bright and shiny as what he shows himself to be."

She said she's so proud of the growth he's achieved on the show and how he's been able to develop under the guidance of teachers and the show's judges.

"I think what people are seeing is they're seeing the the birth of a superstar," she said.

That family support has been huge for Cameron Whitcomb.

"I think a lot of that charismatic stuff I get from her," he said.

His plan now is to look into other potential aspects of performance beyond singing — maybe even acting.

"I just love to entertain."