Family of hit-and-run victim makes public appeal for new information 1 year after death

It's been one year since Audrey Kerr lost her son in a hit-and-run, but with an ongoing investigation and no charges laid, Cameron Kerr's mother says she hasn't been able to find closure.

"Nothing's been resolved," Audrey Kerr said this week in a CBC interview. "And just trying to understand what happened is what we need because it's inconceivable in our minds."

Kerr, 30, was struck and killed by a vehicle approximately four kilometres west of Terrace, B.C., as he was walking toward the city from Prince Rupert.

In the days following his death, tips from the community led to the seizure of two trucks, three trailers and two boats believed to be involved in the hit-and-run.

RCMP officers subsequently identified several suspects they believe live in the Lower Mainland, but charges have not been laid.

Kerr, along with the rest of Cameron Kerr's family, made a public appeal for new information at a press conference in Terrace nearly a week ago.

Joined by RCMP officer Sgt. Shawn McLaughlin, the Kerrs asked for information that could help investigators get to the truth behind his death.

"For the past couple of weeks our family has been trying to find new words to once again appeal to those who know who killed Cameron to come forward with what they know," said Garrett Kerr, Cameron's brother.

Sgt. Shawn McLaughlin was also present at the news conference. He said the RCMP are still committed to solving the case, and encouraged those with information to also come forward.

"Cameron deserves as much," McLaughlin said. "Ask yourself if you would want justice done if it was your friend or family member killed in similar circumstances."

Listen to Audrey Kerr's full interview here