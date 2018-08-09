Focus on crime: camera captures camera thief in camera store

Police are looking for a man who was seen on surveillance footage taking a $70,000 camera from a North Vancouver, B.C., rental store.

North Vancouver RCMP say the camera was taken off the shelf at the store in the 1200 block of East Keith Road on July 31.

Mounties say the suspect had been in the store for just a short time when he grabbed the camera, tucked it under his jacket and walked out.

The high-end digital production camera is described as an Arri Alexa Mini. Police say it appears that the suspect knew precisely what he wanted to steal.

"North Vancouver RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the person of interest allegedly responsible for the theft," said Cpl. Richard De Jong in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.

Read more from CBC British Columbia