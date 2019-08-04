2 men charged in fatal Surrey drive-thru shooting

Two men in their 20s have been charged in relation to the shooting death of 43-year-old Suminder Grewal.

Grewal was gunned down Friday shortly after 9 a.m. at the drive-thru of a bank in the 3000 block of 152 Street.

Police said Grewal was a well-established member of an organized crime group, and that the killing was targeted.

RCMP said two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and then on foot before they were apprehended.

Now police say 20-year-old Calvin Powery-Hooker and 21-year-old Nathan De Jong have been charged with first degree murder for Suminder Grewal's death.

Known to police

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says the two accused men are known to police.

Powery-Hooker and De Jong are expected to appear in B.C. Provincial Court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, police are asking anyone with dash camera video of the incident or of the suspects fleeing to contact IHIT.